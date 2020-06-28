E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.00 by Citigroup

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.00 ($11.24) price target by Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EOAN. Independent Research set a €10.30 ($11.57) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.30 ($10.45) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($11.80) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.25 ($11.51).

Get E.On alerts:

FRA EOAN opened at €9.73 ($10.94) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.68. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.13).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.