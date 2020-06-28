easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 545 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 545 ($6.94) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EZJ. Goodbody cut easyJet to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Main First Bank cut easyJet to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.00) to GBX 450 ($5.73) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.45) to GBX 925 ($11.77) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.82) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,021.30 ($13.00).

EZJ opened at GBX 651.60 ($8.29) on Wednesday. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 410 ($5.22) and a one year high of GBX 1,570 ($19.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 684.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 999.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

In related news, insider Moya Greene acquired 7,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.05) per share, with a total value of £49,997.52 ($63,634.36). Insiders have bought 7,103 shares of company stock worth $5,045,082 in the last ninety days.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

