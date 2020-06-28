eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.91, but opened at $49.40. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. eBay shares last traded at $49.40, with a volume of 10,268,700 shares.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.58.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 81,676 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2,525.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 158,950 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 152,896 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 791,664 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,587,000 after buying an additional 136,400 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

