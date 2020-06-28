Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Ekso Bionics from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Aegis lowered their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 68.97% and a negative return on equity of 210.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

