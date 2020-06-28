Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $7.30. Zacks Investment Research now has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Ekso Bionics shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 123,616,600 shares traded.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ekso Bionics from $1.20 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Ekso Bionics from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Aegis dropped their target price on Ekso Bionics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $55.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.17. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 210.43% and a negative net margin of 68.97%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

