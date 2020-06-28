Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) PT Raised to GBX 659 at Barclays

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from GBX 646 ($8.22) to GBX 659 ($8.39) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 500 ($6.36) to GBX 660 ($8.40) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electrocomponents to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 811 ($10.32) to GBX 746 ($9.49) in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.55) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 698.50 ($8.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.32. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of GBX 397.30 ($5.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 731.20 ($9.31). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 631.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 621.26.

In related news, insider David Egan sold 72,328 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.63), for a total transaction of £490,383.84 ($624,136.24).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

