Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Stake Boosted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of Endurance International Group worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIGI. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 29,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $87,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 21,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $46,127.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,258 shares of company stock worth $260,276 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Endurance International Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Shares of EIGI opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $6.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $272.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.12 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

