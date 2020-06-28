Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 765 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,446 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.1% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Apple by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,154,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,870,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,257 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $372.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.30 and a 200-day moving average of $298.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.