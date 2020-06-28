Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Shares Gap Down to $19.88

Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.45, but opened at $19.88. Envista shares last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 20,872 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVST. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Envista in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $547.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 2,654.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Envista Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

