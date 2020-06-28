Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$142.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$53.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Equitable Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

EQB opened at C$70.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$84.59. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$44.57 and a twelve month high of C$121.87.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.04 by C($1.34). The firm had revenue of C$124.89 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.71, for a total transaction of C$181,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,252 shares in the company, valued at C$3,144,852.92.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.