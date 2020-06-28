Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$138.98 million for the quarter.

