Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the bank will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cfra cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Shares of HBAN opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 421.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

