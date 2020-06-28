Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Limelight Networks, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Limelight Networks in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02).

LLNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Shares of LLNW opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $881.89 million, a PE ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 108,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $693,890.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,583 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,646,000 after buying an additional 115,212 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

