Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CIBC increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.33.

TSE ERO opened at C$19.05 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$8.40 and a one year high of C$25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$90.94 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.2199999 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

