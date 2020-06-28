Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $112.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Etsy traded as high as $104.08 and last traded at $102.53, with a volume of 760014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.28.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Etsy from $45.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,090 shares of company stock valued at $22,537,118. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after acquiring an additional 127,428 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 37.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.12.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

