Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of ET stock opened at C$11.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.66. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of C$9.69 and a 12-month high of C$19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

