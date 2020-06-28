Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.48 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) will post $241.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.28 million and the highest is $243.90 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $191.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $973.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $966.10 million to $981.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $945.41 million, with estimates ranging from $874.80 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.35 million.

EVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

NYSE:EVH opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $573.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,485,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after buying an additional 169,311 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,900,000 after buying an additional 128,588 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,999,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,093,000 after buying an additional 413,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after buying an additional 364,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,908,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

