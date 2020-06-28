Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report $85.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.92 million. Exponent reported sales of $100.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year sales of $374.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $370.53 million to $378.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $420.01 million, with estimates ranging from $414.91 million to $425.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lifted their price target on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $639,345.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,979 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,992.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $419,081.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $3,940,883. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exponent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,667,000 after purchasing an additional 93,504 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Exponent by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 161,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 76,184 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Exponent by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 113,554 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

