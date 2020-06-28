F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

FNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

F.N.B. stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.31. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in F.N.B. by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 77,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 53,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $155,120. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

