Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Price Down 8.3% on Insider Selling

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s stock price dropped 8.3% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $215.40 and last traded at $216.08, approximately 75,849,513 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 22,938,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.68.

Specifically, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $46,823.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,076 shares of company stock worth $14,953,216. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Facebook to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.79.

The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $671.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $5,238,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 20.0% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $3,687,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 30.7% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 66,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 66.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.