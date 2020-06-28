FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $280.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.15.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $328.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.02. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $343.78. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 59.11% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $5,950,803.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 452,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,010,588.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $545,241.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,051.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,078,368 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.