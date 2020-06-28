Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $300.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce sales of $300.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.86 million to $311.25 million. Farfetch posted sales of $209.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.99.

Farfetch stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $119,546,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $28,166,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 3,779,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,117,000 after buying an additional 2,712,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,919,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,268,000 after buying an additional 1,677,559 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $15,104,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

