Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -2.50

Media stories about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earned a news impact score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ analysis:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCAU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

FCAU stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

