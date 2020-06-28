Financial Analysis: CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) & IGM Biosciences (OTCMKTS:IGMS)

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) and IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CytoDyn and IGM Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytoDyn 0 0 1 0 3.00 IGM Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00

CytoDyn currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.28%. IGM Biosciences has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.40%. Given IGM Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IGM Biosciences is more favorable than CytoDyn.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CytoDyn and IGM Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytoDyn N/A N/A -$56.19 million ($0.21) -33.00 IGM Biosciences N/A N/A -$43.13 million ($4.80) -14.38

CytoDyn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IGM Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CytoDyn and IGM Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytoDyn N/A N/A -293.70% IGM Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CytoDyn shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of IGM Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of CytoDyn shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.3% of IGM Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IGM Biosciences beats CytoDyn on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease. The company has strategic agreement with Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd. for the clinical and commercial manufacturing of leronlimab. CytoDyn Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. It also focuses on developing Death Receptor 5 proteins for the treatment of patients with solid and hematologic malignancies; and T cell engagers, receptor cross-linking agonists, and targeted cytokines. The company was formerly known as Palingen, Inc. and changed its name to IGM Biosciences, Inc. in 2010. IGM Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

