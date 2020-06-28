Financial Analysis: United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) versus Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) and Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

United Internet has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yara International ASA has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Yara International ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for United Internet and Yara International ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Internet 0 2 0 0 2.00 Yara International ASA 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

This table compares United Internet and Yara International ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Internet N/A N/A N/A Yara International ASA 3.02% 8.86% 4.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Internet and Yara International ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Internet $6.06 billion 1.08 $222.97 million N/A N/A Yara International ASA $12.94 billion 0.72 $599.00 million $1.55 10.96

Yara International ASA has higher revenue and earnings than United Internet.

Summary

Yara International ASA beats United Internet on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations. It also provides ad-financed and fee-based application products for consumer and business customers, including domains, home pages, Web hosting, servers, and e-shops; personal information management applications, such as email, to-do lists, appointments, and addresses; and group works, online storage, and office software. The company offers its access products through the 1&1 brand, as well as through Drillisch Online, such as winSIM, yourfone, and smartmobile.de; and applications through GMX, mail.com, WEB.DE, 1&1 IONOS, Arsys, Fasthosts, home.pl, InterNetX, Strato, united-domains, and World4You brands. In addition, the company offers customers professional services in the field of active domain management under the Sedo brand; and free apps through advertising run by United Internet Media. It has operations in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Switzerland, Spain, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Montabaur, Germany.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients. It also sells phosphate- and potash-based fertilizers sourced from third parties, as well as delivers equipment and services to store or handle products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to farmers and co-operatives. The Industrial segment develops and sells urea, ammonia, phosphate, nitric acid, technical ammonium nitrate, and calcium nitrate for industrial applications within base chemicals, mining applications, animal nutrition, environmental solutions, and industrial nitrates. It also provides solution of reagents, technology, and service for NOx abatement for industrial plants, and transport at land and sea. The Production segment produces ammonia, fertilizers, and industrial products. It is also involved in the operation of phosphate mines; trade and shipping of ammonia; and sale of fertilizers. The company also provides logistics services; and operates customer service centers. It provides its products under the YaraBela, YaraLiva, YaraMila, YaraTera, YaraVera, and YaraVita brands. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

