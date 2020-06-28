Financial Contrast: Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) vs. PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PS Business Parks and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks 44.22% 18.56% 9.15% Alexander’s 20.92% 18.36% 3.58%

Risk and Volatility

PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PS Business Parks pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. PS Business Parks pays out 61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander’s pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PS Business Parks has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Alexander’s has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Alexander’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PS Business Parks and Alexander’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks $429.85 million 7.91 $174.97 million $6.78 18.24 Alexander’s $226.35 million 5.37 $60.08 million $19.47 12.22

PS Business Parks has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Alexander’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PS Business Parks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PS Business Parks and Alexander’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks 2 1 0 0 1.33 Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00

PS Business Parks presently has a consensus price target of $141.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.02%. Alexander’s has a consensus price target of $280.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.64%. Given Alexander’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than PS Business Parks.

Summary

PS Business Parks beats Alexander’s on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

