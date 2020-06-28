Financial Contrast: Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) vs. GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU)

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) and GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Intrepid Potash has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intrepid Potash and GalianoGoldInc ., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrepid Potash 0 0 0 0 N/A GalianoGoldInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

GalianoGoldInc . has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 104.92%. Given GalianoGoldInc .’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GalianoGoldInc . is more favorable than Intrepid Potash.

Profitability

This table compares Intrepid Potash and GalianoGoldInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrepid Potash 0.03% 1.27% 0.94% GalianoGoldInc . N/A 15.29% 15.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intrepid Potash and GalianoGoldInc .’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrepid Potash $220.07 million 0.59 $13.63 million $0.10 9.78 GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million 1.68 -$167.93 million $0.01 122.00

Intrepid Potash has higher revenue and earnings than GalianoGoldInc .. Intrepid Potash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GalianoGoldInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intrepid Potash beats GalianoGoldInc . on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market. The Trio segment provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. The Oilfield Solutions segment sells water for use in the oil and gas services industry; and offers potassium chloride real-time mixing services on location for hydraulic fracturing operations and trucking services. The company offers salt for use in animal feeds, industrial applications, pool salts, and treatment of roads and walkways; magnesium chloride for use in the deicing and dedusting of roads; brines for well development and completion applications in the oil and gas industry; and metal recovery salt, a combination of potash and salt to enhance the recovery of aluminum in the aluminum recycling processing facilities. Intrepid Potash, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

GalianoGoldInc . Company Profile

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

