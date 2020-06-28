Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 1.83

Press coverage about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a media sentiment score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CVE F opened at C$1.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Fiore Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$1.13. The company has a market cap of $104.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.63.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$25.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiore Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fiore Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

