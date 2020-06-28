Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Frasers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 166.60 ($2.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 536.35 ($6.83). The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 298.13.

In related news, insider David Brayshaw bought 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £11,390.45 ($14,497.20).

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, House of Fraser Retail, European Sports Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

