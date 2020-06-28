FY2020 EPS Estimates for LONZA GRP AG/ADR Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LONZA GRP AG/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

LZAGY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $52.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.82. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

