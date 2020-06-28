FY2024 EPS Estimates for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Lowered by Analyst

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research note issued on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.11.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $15.74 on Friday. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -787.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

