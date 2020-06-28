GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stake Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 11,395.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,783 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.07% of GameStop worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth $13,337,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth $38,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 644.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 338,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,071,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on GameStop from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.36.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.93.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $184,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at $135,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,484.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

