GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNFT shares. Bank of America started coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded GENFIT S A/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GENFIT S A/ADR by 25.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in GENFIT S A/ADR by 63.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

