Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 5,785 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Spectrum Brands worth $17,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

SPB opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $64.72.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $937.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

