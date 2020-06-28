Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,434 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,434 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of Compass Minerals International worth $18,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.62 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

