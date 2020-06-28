GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities set a C$27.00 price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.53) by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$931.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$891.20 million.

