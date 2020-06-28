GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GFL. TD Securities set a C$27.00 price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.53) by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$931.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$891.20 million.

