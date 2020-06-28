Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$23.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$25.21.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$20.75 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$10.96 and a 12-month high of C$28.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 18.03.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.55%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

