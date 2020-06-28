Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.02 Million

Analysts expect that Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) will post $18.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.47 million. Glaukos reported sales of $58.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $197.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.28 million to $228.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $322.70 million, with estimates ranging from $298.34 million to $372.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $53.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.10.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $8,138,145.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 701.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 1.77. Glaukos has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $84.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

