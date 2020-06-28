Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) to post $17.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.66 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $87.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.12 million to $109.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $219.73 million, with estimates ranging from $70.93 million to $282.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS.

GBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Shares of GBT opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.45. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $87.54.

In other news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,441 shares in the company, valued at $558,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 53,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $4,186,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,120,196. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,817,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

