Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Shares Gap Down to $0.37

Shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.37. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 2,193,826 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The shipping company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative return on equity of 90.59% and a negative net margin of 312.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 35,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

