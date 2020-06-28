Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Shares Down 8.6%

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) dropped 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $188.51 and last traded at $189.19, approximately 9,517,332 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 3,991,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.10.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.24.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 54,794 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $9,306,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

