Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “SEK 115” Price Target for H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) has been assigned a SEK 115 target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HM.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 150 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 100 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 195 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays set a SEK 180 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 149.52.

HM.B opened at SEK 137.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of SEK 140.92 and a 200-day moving average price of SEK 163.70. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 12-month low of SEK 129.22 and a 12-month high of SEK 245.80.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

