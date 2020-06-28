GoldMoney (XAU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

GoldMoney (TSE:XAU) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:XAU opened at C$2.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.16. GoldMoney has a 12-month low of C$1.40 and a 12-month high of C$3.21. The firm has a market cap of $178.82 million and a PE ratio of -34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Get GoldMoney alerts:

GoldMoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc operates a gold based financial network that enables clients to use vaulted gold as money. It operates a platform to buy, transfer, earn, and sell physical allocated gold. The company also provides precious metals custody and wealth services, trading and execution, card services, tax free retirement accounts, and independent research to high net worth individual investors and institutions; and deals in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers, as well as operates a gold and platinum jewelry online shop.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.