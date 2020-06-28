Goldplat plc (LON:GDP) Insider Acquires £780,000 in Stock

Goldplat plc (LON:GDP) insider Sango Siviwe Ntsaluba bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £780,000 ($992,745.32).

GDP opened at GBX 5.85 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.30. Goldplat plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The stock has a market cap of $10.15 million and a P/E ratio of -11.70.

Goldplat Company Profile

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company produces and recovers gold, silver, and platinum group metals. It also engages in the exploration and development of Kilimapesa gold mine located in South Western Kenya.

