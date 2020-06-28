Granite Construction Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Granite Construction in a report released on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Granite Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Granite Construction stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $867.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth about $86,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

