Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Position Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,722,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,883,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.97% of Graphic Packaging worth $33,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 267,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.3% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 25,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 138.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

