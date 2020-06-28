Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Guess? were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GES. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Guess? by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guess? by 11.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guess? alerts:

Shares of GES opened at $9.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.38 million, a PE ratio of 931.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.93). Guess? had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $260.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess? currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.