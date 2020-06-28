Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.67) price objective for the company.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at GBX 90.40 ($1.15) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.99 million and a P/E ratio of 4.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.12. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of GBX 47.30 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 259.43 ($3.30). The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.51.

In related news, insider Ian Weatherdon purchased 50,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £40,089.60 ($51,024.05).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

