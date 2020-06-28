H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) Given a SEK 132 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) received a SEK 132 price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.68% from the stock’s previous close.

HM.B has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 90 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 150 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 100 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 195 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 149.52.

Shares of STO HM.B opened at SEK 137.05 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 12-month low of SEK 129.22 and a 12-month high of SEK 245.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is SEK 140.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is SEK 163.70.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

